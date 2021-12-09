PNCR’s Congress shifted to Dec 18

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 December 2021, 16:34 by Denis Chabrol

The People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) congress has been pushed back to December 18, multiple party sources said Thursday.

Originally, the Congress should have been held on December 11, 2021 but Mr Alexander was called in to ascertain if that was feasible.

The PNCR later said in a statement that the decision to delay holding the Congress by one week was “in the interest of ensuring transparency, democracy and fairness to all its members, delegates and officials.”

The decision was taken by the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee after considering a report by the party’s election expert, Vincent Alexander.

If his recommendations are anything to go by, the PNCR’s election team would have to ensure the ballots and voters’ lists are available by next week Wednesday and sent along with other related materials to the various polling places from Thursday to Friday

He said the candidates would have to be consulted by December 12, arrangements are put in place for polling day officials to be briefed and that they have mobile phones and data to dispatch the results from the decentralised polling places in the 10 administrative regions.

Vying for the top post of leader are Aubrey Norton, Joseph Harmon, Dr Richard Vanwest Charles and Basil Williams.

Incumbent Leader David Granger has not been nominated for any position.