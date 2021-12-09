GTT plugs millions $ into educating youths about oil and gas

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 December 2021, 12:26 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is pumping $24 million into the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC)’s ‘Fueling Guyana’s Future Programme’, which targets schools and universities with training development.

This yearlong programme forms part of GTT’s contribution towards increasing the pool of local talent and resources to lend to the oil and gas industry. Throughout 2022, students stand to benefit from Oil and Gas training on a weekly basis. This engagement provides exposure to school aged youth to the evolving Oil and Gas industry in Guyana while encouraging growth and drive passion for careers in Oil and Gas.

“We believe that the students impacted will be able to positively contribute to the industry through the implementation of this career-building programme within the oil and gas industry”, said Damian Blackburn, CEO GTT. He added, “The contributions of Guyanese to this sector is pivotal in inspiring interests into the future.

Building Local Content

The initial discovery of commercial quantities of petroleum and subsequent recorded additional oil finds exceeding 10 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas has increased global attention on Guyana. This new oil and gas economy presents an opportunity for massive transformation in the country. A key priority area is the training of locals to participate in this new sector. Guyana with its nascent experience in petroleum production recognizes retraining and retooling citizens as critical to maximize their participation.

Local Content is the Future of Guyana

Guyana rapid development will provide an opportunity for improved services and standard of living for all Guyanese. As citizens become part of their development, they stand to benefit immensely from the revenues of oil and gas. GTT supports these initiatives to build the local talent as a long-time contributor to Guyana’s development.