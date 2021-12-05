Top Surinamese military officer arrested with cocaine

Last Updated on Sunday, 5 December 2021, 13:35 by Denis Chabrol

A top officer of Suriname’s National Security Directorate has been arrested allegedly with more than 500 kilogrammes of cocaine, Surinamese media reported Sunday.

He has been identified only as 56-year old Lieutenant Steven J. Waterkant.net reported that about $10,000 in cash was also found and seized in the vehicle he was driving.

He was arrested at Saturday evening, December 4, near the checkpoint in Piken Saron in the Para district, said to be a major hub for narcotics destined to Europe and the United States.

Authorities said that Steven J. tried to evade a roadblock on the way to Pikin Saron and was pursued by members of the Regional Assistance Team and he was intercepted. Agents said they found the cocaine in the vehicle which is believed to have been collected from an air-drop.

The Suriname Police Force said 15 jute bags of white substance, presumably cocaine, weighing about 516 kilogrammes.

The case would be handed over to the Military Police for further investigation.