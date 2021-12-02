Vigilance man charged with opening fire on three men

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:14 by Denis Chabrol

A 20-year old man of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara has been charged with discharging a loaded firearm with intent on three men

Police say Junior Gathers committed the offence Edesi Edgill, Kobina Watson and Jason Archibald on October 31.

Mr. Gathers pleaded not guilty and each count and was granted GY$450,000 bail.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore ordered him to report to the officer in charge of the Vigilance Police Station every Monday and Tuesday.

He has to return to court on March 17, 2022.