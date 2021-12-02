Teenage boys charged with break and enter and larceny

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:22 by Denis Chabrol

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with break and enter and larceny of a cellphone store at Corriverton, Berbice.

Police say that the 15-year-old male and 17-year-old boys were not required to plead to the indictable charges.

Magistrate Mr Rabindranauth Singh remanded them to the juvenile holding centre until January 6.

Police say the teenagers broke and entered and stole a number of items from a cellular phone store between September 25 and 27.

They were arrested on November 20 and charged on December 1.