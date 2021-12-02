Former Finance Minister Jordan being questioned by SOCU

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 December 2021, 11:28 by Denis Chabrol

Former Finance Minister Winston Jordan was Thursday morning being questioned by officers of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Mr. Jordan, in a very brief telephone interview, confirmed that he was at SOCU , having been asked to go down.

This comes against the background of repeated claims by the incumbent People’s Progressive Party Civic administration that he had misconducted himself in public office.

Mr. Jordan has reacted by stoutly denying those claims and threatening defamation law suits.

Mr. Jordan had served as Budget Director under several PPPC administrations, and when the People’s National Congress Reform-led A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change had won the 2015 elections he had been appointed Finance Minister.