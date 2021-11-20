Building housing DPP Chambers, Office of Professional Responsibility on fire

Last Updated on Saturday, 20 November 2021, 14:41 by Denis Chabrol

The building housing the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers is burning Saturday afternoon.

Already the OPR offices haven’t destroyed.

Police, lawyers and other personnel are rescuing vital case files from the DPP Chambers.

Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn as well as Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie and Fire Chief Edoo are on the scene.

This fire comes several weeks after the Brickdam Police Station, including the Court Superintendent’s office and Division A Ctiminal Investigations Department were destroyed by a Saturday afternoon fire.