Linden youth recaptured shortly after escaping from jail

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 14:18 by Denis Chabrol

A 20-year old man, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison where he is serving time for robbery under arms, was Wednesday morning recaptured, the Guyana Prison Service said.

“It is alleged that the accused was working on the prison farm when a truck entered the prison compound through the eastern gate and the suspect exited the said gate and made good his escape into the backlands,” the Guyana Prison Service said.

Authorities said he was nabbed at Annandale Village, East Coast Demerara, about six miles east of Lusignan.

The Prison Service said Shamar Prince of Amelia’s Ward, Linden is serving two five-year sentences for two counts of robbery under arms.

After an alarm was raised, police from the Vigilance Police Station responded and searched the backlands where they recaptured the suspect.

Prince was reportedly told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station and later handed over to the prison authorities.