BV resident fined, ordered to do community service for four ganja plants

Last Updated on Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 14:36 by Denis Chabrol

A resident of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara has been fined $25,000 and ordered to provide community service at the police station in that East Coast Demerara village, police said

Forty-one year Michael Clarke also known as Osafo Kasy of 42 Quamina Road pleaded guilty to cultivating a prohibited plant in violation of the Narcotic Drug and Pyschotropic Substances Act.

He was arrested and charged on November 8 for cultivating the four marijuana plants.

He appeared before Magistrate Ms. Fabio Azore at the Cove & John Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty.

In addition to the fine, the court ordered that he provides six months of community service every Friday at the Beterverwagting Police Station.