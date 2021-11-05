Suspect in doctor’s murder is taxi driver/ bartender

Last Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021, 10:23 by Denis Chabrol

The suspect in the killing of Dr. Colin Roach at his medical practice is taxi driver and bartender, police said.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum said Hilton Franklin was “cooperating” with investigators.

Police said Franklin was arrested at about 5:45 AM Friday at the Corentyne ‘Back Track’ as he was about to cross to neighbouring Suriname.

He was arrested one day after Dr. Roach’s damaged Audi vehicle was found abandoned at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara.

Dr. Roach’s body was found in his blood-spattered office at his International Medical Clinic on Duke Street, Kingston by his employees. A COVID-19 vaccination card and currency notes were seen on Dr. Roach’s body whose left side face was bashed in.