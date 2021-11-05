Prime suspect in the killing of Dr Roach nabbed at Corentyne back-track

Last Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021, 8:09 by Denis Chabrol

The prime suspect in the brutal killing of Dr Colin Roach has been arrested, a day after the medical practitioner’s vehicle was found abandoned, a top police officer said Monday.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum says the suspect was arrested in Corentyne at the Back Track in an an apparent attempt to escape to neighbouring Suriname. “Yes he was arrested in Berbice at the “Back Track” route in an attempt to flee to Suriname,” police said.

The blood-spattered body of Dr Roach was found Tuesday night at his International Medical Clinic on Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown, with his left side face bashed in, a COVID vaccination card on his abdomen and currency on his lower region. His unbuckled pants was pulled below his waist.

Dr Roach’s medical practice was authorised by the United States for would-be permanent residents to obtain medical examinations.

He once practiced at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and was considered a very brilliant and highly qualified doctor.

Investigators have depended on surveillance video recordings, accounts from two staff members who called in the police and reportedly described the suspect who had frequented the medical practice to visit Dr. Roach.