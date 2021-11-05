GTT hosts first ‘career day’ today

Last Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021, 7:07 by Denis Chabrol

Close to thirty persons are expected to be hired within the telecommunications sector, as GTT will host its first career fair on Friday, November 5, 2021, at its 55 Brickdam Retail location (Blackberry Store).

According to GTT’s Employee Experience Director, Tiana Gurcharran, a range of vacant positions is open to suitably qualified professionals who are seeking employment within the company.

Among those positions are Project Manager, Customer Experience Associate, Heavy Duty Driver, IT Manager, Procurement Manager, Call Centre Agent, Payroll Specialist, Engineer 1, Security Agent and Senior Engineer to name a few.

Gurcharran explained that once meeting the criteria, persons will be given a first interview on the spot. “For the past year, we have been conducting interviews virtually. While this has been of much convenience to many, we know others prefer an interpersonal interaction. So, we are doing it a bit differently and giving persons the opportunity to market themselves on the spot,” she said.

Interested persons are encouraged to walk with their curriculum vitae (CV), proof of identification, vaccination card and other relevant documents.

The fair is opened to the public and will commence at 10am.

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company is a fixed Local Exchange Carrier (LEC) based in Guyana, South America. It is the largest provider of telecommunication services in Guyana with a subscriber base exceeding three hundred thousand in a country with an average population of seven hundred thousand. The company recently launched its GTT customer promises under the new vision – to improve life experiences to every home and business by 2025. These promises are – strengthen our community, reliably connect our customers and innovate for all in our country.