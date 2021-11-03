Two employees arrested for killing of medical doctor in his clinic

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 7:24 by Denis Chabrol

A well-known City doctor was Tuesday night found dead at his medical clinic on Duke Street, Kingston and two men have since been arrested.

He is 49-year old Colin Roach of Windsor Estates, East Bank Demerara.

Police say two employees of his International Medical Clinic on Duke Street, Kingston have since been arrested. Dr. Roach was a former chairman of the National Sports Commission and one of the approved doctors that the United States embassy uses.

The two men, who work with the doctor, told police that the clinic opened for business between 7 am and 3 PM. They say that after the clinic closed, one of them went out while the other retired to his living quarters in the top flat, leaving the doctor in his office on the middle flat.

Investigators were also informed that at about 8 PM a male was seen exiting who returned about seven minutes later and re-entered the clinic.

At about 8:18hrs the vehicle belonging to the doctor drove out of Duke Street heading north, police added.

One of the employees told police that he observed that the lights in the doctor’s office were still on and this prompted one of the employees to call the doctor on his cellular phone but he got no answer.

Police were told that the other employee was alerted and using their office keys he went to turn off the said lights.

It was then that he reportedly discovered the doctor lying motionless on his back in a pool of blood in the examination area.

Police were summoned and a wound that appears to be a lash was seen on the left side of his forehead.