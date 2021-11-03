16-year old robber shot dead at Stabroek Market Square

Last Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021, 22:30 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year old boy, who was part of a group of males who allegedly robbed a housewife of her gold chain at the Stabroek Market Square, was Wednesday shot dead by her husband who is a policeman, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is Sydel Bourne of Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators were informed that the plainclothes policeman opened fire with his service pistol after he heard one of the teenager’s accomplices urging Bourne to stab the woman.

Police said that at about 2:20 Wednesday afternoon, the policeman and his wife, who was wearing a gold chain, were attacked by Bourne, who was armed with a knife, and two other males

“The policeman’s reputed wife put up a resistance, but the perpetrators were able to burst the chain off her neck as one of his accomplices told Sydel Bourne to stab her; at which stage the policeman discharged a round in their direction hitting Sydel Bourne to his body. The other two suspects managed to escape,” the police force said.

Bourne was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.