Policeman seriously injured by brother, brother-in-law

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 5:04 by Denis Chabrol

A policeman has been beaten and stabbed allegedly by his brother and brother-in-law, police said.

They have since been arrested.

The Guyana Police Force said Constable Paul Rodrigues has since been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the New Amsterdam Police Station.

Investigators say that the incident occurred at Canfield Settlement, East Canje Berbice at about 6 PM yesterday.

The investigation has so far revealed that Constable Rodrigues had a misunderstanding with his brother which led to a scuffle.

His brother then allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed him several times to his abdomen and once to his right side leg.

Police were also told that Constable Rodrigues’ brother-in-law also cuffed him after his failed attempt to bring peace amongst the brothers.

The 24-year-old brother-in-law and the Constable’s 22-year old brother have since been arrested.