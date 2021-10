Man intercepted with $4.7 million worth of marijuana- CANU

Last Updated on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 8:26 by Denis Chabrol

A man has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of $4.7 million worth of marijuana.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit says 39-year-old Duvendra Sukhdeo of 14 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara has been arrested.

Anti-drug agents yesterday intercepted a car in the vicinity of Rahaman’s Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

CANU agents say they found eight bulky parcels containing more than 15 kilogrammes of marijuana.