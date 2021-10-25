Charlestown vendor stabbed to death over social media post about woman

Last Updated on Monday, 25 October 2021, 13:16 by Denis Chabrol

A confectionery vendor was Sunday evening stabbed to death in Charlestown, Georgetown by a man who accused him of posting a picture of a woman in a relationship, police said.

Dead is 48-year old Carl Cameron of 33 Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Police said Cameron was stabbed five times by the 30-year old man at about 6:00 PM Sunday.

Investigators said that one week ago the suspected killer accused Cameron of sharing a picture on social media showing that he (Cameron) was having an intimate relationship with his girlfriend.

“On the date and time mentioned, the victim was in front of his yard selling confectioneries, when the suspect went up to him with a pointed object – suspected to be an icepick in his right hand – and dealt the victim five stabs; three to his chest and two to his back. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect made good his escape,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said that Cameron died while receiving emergency medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.