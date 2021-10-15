Suspect in stabbing death, robbery of businessman arrested with stolen jewellery- police

Last Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021, 22:18 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Friday arrested a prime suspect in the stabbing death and robbery of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara businessman, investigators said.

“Acting on information, a mobile police patrol arrested the suspect and the jewelry was found in his possession,” police said. Police said the 24-year old admitted to committing the offences.

“The suspect confessed to the allegations put to him and remains in custody pending further investigations and charges,” the civilian law enforcement agency added.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said that at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, 21-year old Ganesh Persaud was stabbed to the neck by a man who robbed him of cash and jewellery.

He died while receiving treatment at the privately-owned Balwant Singh Hospital, East Street, Georgetown.