Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe files Cybercrime complaint against Attorney General Nandlall

Last Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021, 17:56 by Denis Chabrol

Former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Retired Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall for calling him and other members of the then Police Service Commission “anarchists” and a “bad john”.

“I have been advised that those comments and the context in which they have been made amount to a violation of the Cybercrime Act ,” he said.

Mr. Slowe said he filed the criminal complaint against Mr. Nandlall for the “disparaging” remarks made by that government functionary on his programme titled “Issues In The News”. He said his complaint was accompanied by a transcript of the programme aired on June 29, 2021.

Attorney-at-Law Selwyn Pieters said to have described Mr. Slowe as a ‘bad john’ after a most notorious criminal in Trinidad and Tobago “stereotypes him in a most impermissible way, criminalises him where he has no criminal record.

Mr. Pieters and Mr. Slowe said they expected the police to properly investigate the complaint, failing which a private criminal charge would be filed against the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. “In this case where the evidence exists and if the evidence exists and if the evidence exists, the police are expected to follow the evidence where it leads and let the courts decide,” the lawyer added.