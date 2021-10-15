Three arrested for million dollar robbery on Essequibo Coast

Last Updated on Friday, 15 October 2021, 21:55 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were Friday arrested in connection with the stealing of GY$1.8 million in cash and jewellery from the Good Hope, Essequibo Coast Road home of a businessman during the predawn hours, police said.

The 46-year old man informed police that GY$1.5 million cash and three gold chains valued GY$380,000 were stolen from hos residence. He said at about 1:30 Friday morning he awoke to use the washroom and was confronted by the three suspects.

The victim said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and one of his accomplices struck him on his face. “After being hit, the victim ran upstairs and began to scream for help, prompting the suspects to make good their escape.

After the suspects escaped, the victim made checks in his home and observed the mentioned articles and cash missing,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The man said that at about 8PM on Thursday, he secured his home and retired to home,