Guyana removed from Britain’s COVID “red list” of countries

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 October 2021, 21:33 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana will from October 11 be removed from the United Kingdom’s COVID ‘red’ list of countries, paving the way for two way travel between both nations, the UK government said.

“From 4am on Monday 11 October, Guyana will no longer be on the red list for entering England,” the United Kingdom said in its travel advisory.

Further, UK envoy to Guyana and Suriname, Jane Miller tweeted that, “Guyana and Suriname will soon be off the UK’s Covid red list. Wonderful news for tourists, families and businesses.”

The UK High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago went a step further and explained what the removal from the red list means. “This means no more managed hotel quarantine and travellers who must quarantine at home or in the place they are staying can opt to end quarantine early through the Test to Release Scheme,” the High Commission in Port-of-Spain said.

Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago are among the 47 countries that have been removed from the UK’s red list, with only Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela remaining.

The decision comes ahead of the COP 26 leaders summit in November.