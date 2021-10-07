Businessman faked vehicle theft to get insurance money- police

Last Updated on Thursday, 7 October 2021, 21:57 by Denis Chabrol

A businessman has admitted that he faked the theft of his Volkswagen vehicle, with GY$500,000 cash and important documents, because he had a dispute with an insurance company and had planned to destroy the vehicle to be paid, police said.

“The 27-year-old claimed that he staged the incident because he was frustrated after he was involved in an accident with the vehicle and the insurance company refused to pay him for the damages, and stated that the plan was to destroy the vehicle to get the insurance benefit,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The vehicle is reportedly valued GY$5 million.

The Volkswagen SUV was recovered abandoned at Ogle, East Coast Demerara, less than one day after the owner had claimed that he left the key in the ignition and had gone to a Chinese restaurant to uplift food. He had claimed that that the vehicle containing the cash, several land transports, several copies of agreements of sale for land and

all the relevant documents for the vehicle had been stolen.

Police said the man confessed to detectives that the incident was staged by himself and a friend.