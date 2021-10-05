Man identifies motorcycle, phone found in possession of suspected robbers

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 7:37 by Denis Chabrol

A man has identified the motorcycle and cellular phone that was found in the possession of two men who allegedly shot and killed electrician Joshua Denny, the Guyana Police Force said

The man has identified Quacy Jupiter and David Smith, who police subsequently shot and killed last Saturday evening, as the men who beat and robbed him.

Police said that a 40-year-old man from Lodge visited the Police and reported that on 27th September 2021, at about 7:30 PM, he was in the Campbellville area where he was robbed of $25,000 cash , a Samsung Galaxy A20 phone valued $28,000 and his black HAOJUE UF-115 motorcycle bearing registration number CK 8784 value $200,000.

“According to the man, he was beaten by Jupiter and Smith during the robbery and he sustained injuries to his lower abdomen.

He stated that after the images of the men- Quacy Jupiter and David Smith-were released by the Police on social media, he recognized his motor cycle and immediately informed the police at Prashad Nagar,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The man was shown the Samsung Galaxy cellphone retrieved from Quacy Jupiter along with the motor cycle found and he identified both items as the items he was robbed of, police added.

Denny was shot dead shortly after leaving home to board a bus to go to work. He was robbed of a gold chain valued $170,000. He was an electrical installation student at the Government Industrial Training Centre.