Boy dies hours after taking second dose COVID vaccine

Last Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 7:25 by Denis Chabrol

A 13-year old boy from Kamwatta, Moruca, North West District died on Monday, two hours after he received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Health Ministry says the cause of death is not immediately known and is urging the public not to speculate.

The Health Ministry says he was observed for 20 minutes after taking the jab and there were no adverse events.

Two hours later after returning home, according to the Health Ministry, he felt faint and was taken to the Kumaka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Health Ministry says a senior team from the Ministry of Health, including Senior Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh is scheduled to travel to Moruca today to determine the cause of death.

A post mortem will be conducted by the team, and the circumstances leading to the child’s death will be determined.

Instead of speculating about the cause of death, the Health Ministry is appealing to Guyanese to await the results of the post mortem and other-related investigations.