Man pleads guilty to breaking into mosque

Last Updated on Friday, 10 September 2021, 17:50 by Denis Chabrol

A 45-year old man has pleaded guilty to breaking into the La Bonne Intention Masjid.

Police say Rafeek Ally will be sentenced on September 15.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate A. George, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty.

Ally was arrested on September 9 by the police for breaking and entering the Masjid.