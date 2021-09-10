10 die from COVID in two days

Last Updated on Friday, 10 September 2021, 21:10 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Health said five of the 10 reported COVID-19 deaths occurred on Friday four on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, a 10th person died on September 7 but was reported on Friday after confirmatory results.

The death toll now stands at 669.

Official data shows that 219 new cases were recorded on Friday.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) continues to register the highest death toll, with 8 of the 10 from that region which has the highest population in Guyana.

Seven of the 10 are women, and they all range from ages 50 to 85 years old.

In addition to the deaths, the Health Ministry said there are 30 others receiving intensive care. Overall, 143 persons are hospitalised and 2,624 persons have been told to isolate themselves at home.

The Health Minister is on record repeatedly urging Guyanese to get vaccinated to reduce the chances of becoming infected, seriously sick or dying.