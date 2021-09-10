Man charged with robbing Buxtonian men at Ital Shop, Annandale

A man has been charged with six counts of robbing five men who reside at Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

The men were robbed while playing dominoes at the Ital Shop, Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Police say 23-year old Calvin Cumberbatch pleaded not guilty to six counts of robbery under arms.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to prison until October 27 for report at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

Police say Mr. Cumberbatch was among six males, who were armed with handguns and one unarmed unidentifiable female, who arrived on motorcycles on September 7 at about 10:20 PM.

They allegedly robbed the men of cash, jewellery and cell phones.