Woman pelts policeman with cup during investigation of threatening behaviour-police

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 September 2021, 8:51 by Denis Chabrol

A woman, who was accused of threatening to kill a man, allegedly pelted a cup at Police Constable when he and a colleague they went to investigate the report at Williamsburg, Corentyne, police said.

Constable Travis Cort was identified as the lawman who was injured in the incident at about 7:49 Wednesday night.

Police said that the woman has not yet been arrested.

Police said that about 7:30 PM Yujisteer Puran of lot 50 Crawford Sstreet Rose Hall Town, Corentyne Berbice, reported at Rose Hall Town Police Outpost, that Bibi Jageshar and her husband Dinesh Jageshar, allegedly abused and threatened to kill him.

As a result of the report, Constable Cort and Constable Tyndall left making enquires.

“Upon arrival at the home of Bibi and her husband Dinesh, they were both contacted told of the allegations made against them and they quickly locked themselves into a bedroom, all the while cursing.

As the police called out to them to open the door, Bibi quickly open the bedroom door and pelted Constable Cort with a metal cup to his face causing injuries,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

POlice said they quickly withdrew and escorted Cort to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was seen, examined by a doctor on duty, treated and later sent away.

Efforts were made to arrest both Bibi Jageshar and Dinesh Jageshar but have proven futile.