GDF Lance Corporal, partner gunned down

Last Updated on Thursday, 2 September 2021, 8:44 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal 26-year old Daniel Fraser and his partner were shot and killed last night in Sophia by a lone gunman, police said.

The woman, who died in the incident that occurred at about 11:30 Wednesday night, has been identified as 23-year old Shanicka Forde, an unemployed who was residing in Barbados. Police said was staying at her friend Tashanna George of 633 South Sophia, East Coast Demerara, on vacation for the past three months.

Police said they are treating the incident as a “murder”.

Investigators were told that Fraser and Forde were sharing an intimate relationship for about two weeks.

After imbibing at a shop at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, they reportedly left for home on a motorcycle owned by the soldier.

“As they were heading west along last street ‘B’ Field Sophia, they were confronted by an unknown male who approached them from a northern direction on a bicycle and discharged six rounds at Fraser and Forde causing them to fall on the ground,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The suspect then rode away in a western direction and made good his escape.

Fraser and Forde were picked up by Fraser’s brother Darrell Fraser and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in a taxi where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Fraser received one gunshot wound to his chest while Forde received three shots – one to the chest, one to her right knee and one to the right side abdomen which exited the left side abdomen.