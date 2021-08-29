Firefighters contain blaze, occupant burnt

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 August 2021, 10:18 by Denis Chabrol

Firefighters Saturday night contained a blaze to a house at Coghlan Dam, West Bank Demerara but the lone occupant sustained burns and was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

Investigators said they believed that the 45-year old man, who is “believed to be of unsound mind”, set the fire and fled the scene on arrival of the police.

The fire occurred at about 11:15 PM and the man was seen at about 1:39 Sunday morning at a neighbour’s residence a short distance away from where the fire had occurred. Police said they arrested him and took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to seek medical attention since it was observed that he had injuries sustained from the fire.

Firefighters from the La Grange Fire Station and West Ruimveldt Fire Station responded to a fire call. “They managed to contained the blaze to the one building which was destroyed,” the Guyana Police Force said.