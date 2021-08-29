10 arrested for killing at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne

Last Updated on Sunday, 29 August 2021, 9:56 by Denis Chabrol

Ten men have been arrested in connection with the late Saturday night killing of a man at Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice after he asked them to remove from outside his premises where they had been drinking and using indecent language, police said.

Dead is 6o-year old Rishi Barrat of Lot 10 Grant 106 Crabwood Creek. Police said they are treating the incident as a “murder”.

The Guyana Police Force said the incident occurred at about 10:15 Saturday night in front of Barrat’s premises where the other men were consuming alcohol and using foul language.

Investigators were informed that Barrat went out to the men with a piece of wood and told them to remove it from the area.

“The men then became annoyed and armed themselves and lashed the deceased several times about his body which caused him to fall to the street,” police said.

He was picked up by his relatives in an unconscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspects were apprehended and placed in custody as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.