Suspect arrested for allegedly robbing woman after she left bank

Last Updated on Friday, 27 August 2021, 21:56 by Denis Chabrol

One of three persons was Friday arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a woman who had just arrived at her Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara home from a bank at Diamond, police said.

The woman alleged that she was robbed of US$1,500 , GY$290,000, an iPhone XR and several documents.

She told police that as she turned on to her bridge to enter her yard, she observed a silver 212 motorcar, PNN 6481, stopped at the back of her vehicle and two males, one armed with a black handgun then exited the motorcar while the driver remained in the car.

She said the bandits approached her and demanded money. “As she tried putting up a resistance, one of the men discharged a round in her direction and they then snatched a brown envelope containing” the cash, a phone and multi-coloured bag containing documents.

The woman said that after the bandits rejoined the car and fled, she followed the vehicle “and managed to brace the car with her vehicle into a nearby drain causing one of the men to receive injuries while the other two made good their escape on foot.” The lone suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to police.

Police were summoned to the scene and managed to recover several documents, a red iPhone XR and GY$12,990 – property of the woman. Investigators said several other items were found in the vehicle including a gold IPhone S, and a Samsung Galaxy cellphone.

After examining the vehicle with registration number PNN 6481, it was observed that registration number PTT 7930 was engraved on the front, back and four glass doors while HC 7472 was seen under the number plate.