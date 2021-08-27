Retired Police officer Mansfield dies in accident on Buck Hall road

Last Updated on Friday, 27 August 2021, 21:30 by Denis Chabrol

Retired Assistant Superintendent of the Guyana Police Force, Gordon Mansfield was Thursday morning killed in a road accident on the Buck Hall Road while travelling in a vehicle owned by Aurora Gold Mines, police said.

“It was alleged that motor pick # PVV 8623 was proceeding east along the northern side of the road in the process of descending a hill where the driver lost control of the vehicle which flipped several times and ran off the road and ended up on the southern parapet,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The Guyana Police Force said he and four other persons were occupants of the vehicle when the accident occurred at about 10 AM Thursday at 36 kilometres Buck Hall Road.

Police said the driver, 36-year old Michael Rose of Lot 51 Half Mile Wismar, Linden; 24-year old Daniel Powell of lot 2535 Caneview South Ruimveldt Georgetown; 53-year old Sherwin Grimes of 300 Wisroc, Linden and 56-year old Mansfield of Diamond Housing Scheme were injured.

The injured were transported to the Gold Field Health Centre where Mansfield died while receiving treatment, police added.

The driver and other occupants were treated and transferred to Woodlands Hospital via aircraft. Grimes was admitted as a patient while the others were treated and sent away, police said.

The Director of Public Prosecutions said it was “saddened at the tragic death” of Mr. Mansfield who had been seconded to the DPP’s Chambers in 2014 and 2016 as a Police Prosecutor under the Early Case Assessment Programme (ECAP). He had prosecuted police matters in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 1 and 3.

Former ECAP Police Prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent Vishnu Hunt, who worked with Mansfield at these Chambers, also expressed sadness. He described Mansfield “as a very friendly and well-mannered individual who got along well with his peers, superiors and subordinates.”

ECAP Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess expressed shock at his death and said that Mansfield was definitely one of the most genuine persons he has ever met.

After leaving the DPP Chambers, Assistant Superintendent Mansfield returned to the Brickdam Police Station to serve in the Court Superintendent’s Office and later, in Region 3, West Coast Demerara Court Superintendent’s Office.

Mr. Mansfield proceeded on pre-retirement leave on 15th September, 2020.