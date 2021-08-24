Pensioner robbed while going to buy medication

Last Updated on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 17:11 by Denis Chabrol

A pensioner has been robbed of almost $190,000 shortly after he collected several pensions from the Leonora Post Office.

The robbery occurred Monday at about 10:30 AM.

The 72-year old man told police that a man pounded on him at about 10:30 yesterday morning and robbed him of $187,000 which he had minutes earlier secured in a black purse.

He says the money included his NIS, Old Age and Public Servant Pensions.

The man informed police that after he collected the money, he went to a pharmacy opposite the Leonora Fire Station to purchase medication.

The pensioner says that as he was about to enter the pharmacy the suspect grabbed his purse from his hand and escaped on foot.

The elderly man says he ran behind the suspect, who entered a black motorcar bearing registration number PSS2700 which was parked in front of the Leonora Fire Station.

The car headed east.