GDF soldier killed in road accident

Last Updated on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 17:05 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyana Defence Force soldier was killed early Tuesday morning in an accident on the Hauraruni Public Road, Soesdyke, Linden Highway.

Dead is 26-year old Wilmot Ward of 1608 Central Amelia’s Ward Linden.

Police say that Ward was driving his car at a fast rate of speed.

Investigators say that he lost control of the car and he fell on the driveway of Scotty Creek.

Ward was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The driver was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.