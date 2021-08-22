13-year old boy robbed at gunpoint while returning from lessons

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 August 2021, 20:53 by Denis Chabrol

A 13-year old male student has been robbed at gunpoint of his cellular phone and cash, the Guyana Police Force said on Sunday.

Police say that the incident occurred at about 4:30 PM Saturday at Westminster, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

The boy told police that was heading home from lessons when he was approached by the two men on an XR motorcycle.

The lad reported that one of the men jumped off the motorcycle and pointed a black metal gun to his head and relieved him of his LG cellular Phone valued $35,000 and $500 cash

Police were summoned but the bandits were not caught.