Soesdyke Highway villager stabbed to death

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 August 2021, 20:56 by Denis Chabrol

An 18-year old man of Swan Village, Soesdyke Highway was stabbed to death Saturday night after he allegedly went to a shop, behaved disorderly and stabbed and injured a man.

Police say that Roy Boston was pronounced dead at the Diamond Hospital where he was taken after he collapsed.

The man, who allegedly killed Boston, has not yet been arrested, police said.

Investigators were told that Boston was at a shop at Swan Village consuming alcohol with his friends and family. An argument later erupted with other persons who went to the shop.

Police were told that Boston whipped out a knife and stabbed one of the men to his left side waist and left side back. Boston reportedly cursed those at the shop and later had a scuffle with the suspected killer.

Police said the suspect stabbed Boston to his left side chest and cut him on his thumb.