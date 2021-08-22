Guyana’s COVID death toll inches closer to 600

Last Updated on Sunday, 22 August 2021, 20:51 by Denis Chabrol

Three more persons, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, taking Guyana’s death toll since last year March to 594, the Health Ministry said.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at government medical institutions.

The Health Ministry says samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The three persons all died on August 20. They are a 75-year old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 62-year old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 54-year old man from Region Three.

The Health Ministry also said that as of Sunday afternoon, there were 1,362 active cases. They include 112 new cases within the past 24 hours.

Of the 102 persons who are hospitalised, 16 are receiving intensive care because they are seriously sick. There are 1,260 persons who have been ordered to isolate themselves at home to avoid spreading the virus.

The Guyana government has purchased and acquired donations of vaccines, as part of efforts to for Guyana to acquire resistance to the virus.