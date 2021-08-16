Motorcyclist dies while fleeing police

Last Updated on Monday, 16 August 2021, 14:48 by Denis Chabrol

A 20-year old man, who allegedly dropped into potholes on the Parfaite Harmonie Public Road, West Bank Demerara, has died, the Guyana Police Force said.

“The motorcyclist ended up driving into potholes along the said road where he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface where he received injuries,” police said in a statement.

Dead is Mahendra Deopaul of Lot 267 Parfaite Harmonie.

Police said he was riding motorcycle #CK5677 owned at about 11:45 Sunday night without wearing a safety helmet. Lawmen said they were in a motor vehicle, with its flashlight and attempted to stop the motorcycle. However, police said Deopaul, on seeing the police vehicle, drove away at a fast rate of speed in an attempt to evade the police who gave chase behind the said motorcycle.

Deopaul was picked up in an unconscious state by ranks on the patrol and placed into the vehicle which took him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit where he later died at 03:46 hours Monday while receiving medical attention.