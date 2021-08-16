Man held for alleged robbery, rape of woman

Last Updated on Monday, 16 August 2021, 14:34 by Denis Chabrol

A 47-year old man has been arrested after a 64-year old woman alleged that he raped and robbed her at a location in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne), police said.

The woman said the incident occurred on Monday.

The Guyana Police Force said the man alleged raped the woman and robbed her of GY$200,000.

According to the law enforcement agency, the suspect was arrested at his home where some of the cash was recovered.

The exact location and names are withheld to protect the identity of the woman in keeping with the Sexual Offences Act.