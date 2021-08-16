PNCR stalwart Cammie Ramsaroop dies

Last Updated on Monday, 16 August 2021, 16:46 by Denis Chabrol

People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) stalwart Bishwaishwar “Cammie” Ramsaroop died on Monday, the party said.

He was 81 years old.

“The Party recognizes and records its appreciation for his spirited campaigning and valuable contribution to its political evolution and to national development in the early days of the Republic,” the PNCR said.

A lawyer by profession, he served as a government minister and as Guyana’s first and only resident High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago.

He served on several boards and commissions from 1964 and was appointed as Minister of Housing and Reconstruction at the age of 30 years in 1969 and, later, as Minister of Trade and a Vice-President from 1980 to 1984 in the PNC administration.

Mr. Ramsaroop was elected Chairman of the PNC at the 16th Biennial Delegates’ Congress in 2009.

A devout, Hindi-literate Hindu, the PNCR described Mr. Ramsaroop as a patriotic Guyanese and his wide cultural, political, social and religious influence and interests contributed greatly to the party’s philosophy of social cohesion.