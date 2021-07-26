Man with history of domestic abuse killed during scuffle with wife

Last Updated on Monday, 26 July 2021, 9:32 by Denis Chabrol

Years of domestic abuse by a man ended on Sunday when he died, as he tried to attack her with a knife at her parents’ residence at Providence, East Bank Demerara where she sought refuge on Saturday.

The incident occurred at about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, leaving Anthony Pakanram called Max dead.

Police said he had a history of violence towards the 28-year-old woman, who has three children with him.

The killing of Pakanram occurred one day after the woman moved out because she was beaten during a misunderstanding and went to her parents’ home at Old Road, Providence.

Investigators were informed that Pakanram went to the woman at her parents home at about 3:30 yesterday afternoon when another argument erupted.

Police were also told that an angry Pakanram armed himself with a knife and although the woman tried to flee, he cornered her and they scuffled.

The woman told police that she heard Pakanram groan and saw him bleeding from the neck. Investigators were also told that as they parted, he walked a short distance and collapsed.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by family members where he died while receiving medical care.