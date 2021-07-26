83-year old Linden woman burnt to death

Last Updated on Monday, 26 July 2021, 9:51 by Denis Chabrol

An 83-year old woman was burnt to death early Monday morning when the house she was living in at Block 22, Wismar Linden was destroyed by fire, police said.

Dead is Norma Semple who resided by herself in a fully furnished one storey wooden structure in a completely fenced yard.

Neighbour Alita Powell told police that between 02:15 and 02:50 hours, she was at home and heard a loud and continuous cracking sound. On looking through her window, Ms. Powell observe Semple’s home engulfed in flames.

“As a result an alarm was raised and neighbours sought to rescue the octogenarian but were pushed back by the flames, police said, adding that after the fire was extinguished, “a search was carried out among the debris and the lifeless body of a female who is suspected to be that of Norma Semple was seen on the ground below the kitchen area burnt beyond recognition.”