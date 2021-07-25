Lethem woman stabs man after he signaled end to relationship

Last Updated on Monday, 26 July 2021, 7:18 by Denis Chabrol

An 18-year old man was Sunday afternoon stabbed by a woman in Tabatinga Drive, Lethem, Rupununi after he told her that he wanted to end their relationship, police said.

The injured man has been identified as Brandon Bailey.

Police late last night said they were still looking for the 20-year old woman.

Investigators were told that the man returned home yesterday afternoon and informed the woman that he wanted to end the relationship.

The woman reportedly became annoyed and went into the house, armed herself with a knife and stabbed Mr. Bailey twice to his right arm and one to the left arm.

The man told police that he ran over to his cousin’s home, who took him to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was treated by a doctor and sent away.