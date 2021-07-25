Youth critical, four others suffer minor injuries in West Demerara road accident

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 July 2021, 22:41 by Denis Chabrol

One youth is critically injured after the car he and four others were travelling in slammed into a bridge and ended up in a canal at Den Amstel West Coast Demerara, police said.

The accident occurred at about 9:30 Sunday night, as the driver of the hire car lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn on the Den Amstel Public Road.

Police say that 18-year old Shuayb Jahoor has been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he has been admitted in a critical condition.

His condition is being monitored as investigations continue.

Those treated and sent away are 22-year-old Marissa Lam of West Coast Demerara,18-year old Alana Boodhoo, Nicholas Ramah and Ronela Balkarran.

Investigations have so far revealed that Ms. Lam, who was driving motorcar HC8594 , lost control of the car which eventually struck a concrete bridge and ended up in a nearby trench.