Car ploughs through fence, killing one, injuring another

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 July 2021, 10:02 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons, who were standing in a yard at De Willem, West Coast Demerara, were Saturday afternoon struck down by a vehicle that ploughed through a fence, police said.

One of them has since died. He has been identified as 54 year-old Kenneth Smith who lived at Ocean View, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Still in hospital is 43 year-old Rampaul Sursen, a carpenter of Tuschen New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo. He is suffering from a fractured left ankle and other injuries.

The accident occurred at about 5:45 PM yesterday.



Investigators were informed that University of Guyana student, 21-year old Tyree Li-A-Ping of Hague, West Coast Demerara lost control of his car and hit a pickup that was being driven by 39 year-old Sahadeo Singh of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo.

The driver of the pickup says when he turned into Harry Kissoon Street at De Willem, the driver of the car lost control of his vehicle.

After hitting the pickup, the car crashed into a fence and hit the two men who were standing in the yard.

Police say neither of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.