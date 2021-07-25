‘No entry’ to Trinidad and Tobago nationals unless fully vaccinated, COVID-19 negative

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 July 2021, 20:04 by Denis Chabrol

Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago must be fully vaccinated and must have a negative PCR test before they are allowed to enter Guyana, Aviation Minister, Juan Edghill said on Sunday.

“Trinidadian nationals requite both doses of their vaccines and a negative PCR and once they have that, when they come to Guyana, they are good to go; no need for quarantining and all of this,” Mr. Edghill told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

The The Civil Aviation (Health-Safety Measures for Airports and Aircraft during a Public Health Pandemic (Amendment) Regulations 2021 published in the Official Gazette on July 22, states that “passengers, except for children travelling to Guyana from Trinidad and Tobago who are not nationals of Guyana are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed entry into Guyana.”

Mr. Edghill and another government official could not immediately provide details about the reason for singling out nationals of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health on Sunday said there are 5,913 active cases including of which more than 5,000 who have been ordered to isolate themselves at home and 314 hospitalised. There are now 189 new cases within the past 24 hours.

So far, Trinidad and Tobago has registered 1,039 COVID-19 deaths.