Vehicle used in gunning down of man in Linden found burnt

Last Updated on Monday, 19 July 2021, 9:12 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Monday said they believe they have found a burnt vehicle that was used by two gunmen who killed a man and shot and injured his friend while they were taking directions from a woman.

The Guyana Police Force said the fully burnt silver-grey Fielder wagon was found by a patrol in the vicinity of an area known as Blue Lake.

Investigators said the vehicle is suspected to have been the one used in the alleged murder of Delroy McKenzie and attempted murder of Calvin Daly which occurred on July 17, 2021.

Daly told police that he had accompanied Mc Kenzie to visit a female friend. He said the woman had been communicating with Mc Kenzie via cell phone, giving him directions and telling him that a vehicle was going to pick them up.