Intoxicated bus driver admits to speeding; two dead, nine injured

Last Updated on Monday, 19 July 2021, 9:00 by Denis Chabrol

Two persons were Sunday night killed and five others hospitalised as a result of a road accident at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Four others were treated and sent away.

Those who were pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital are 18-year old Anthony Persaud of Lot 108 Land Of Canaan, East Bank Demerara and Aaliyah Edwards of Lot 16 Land Of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.

Police said the driver of minibus BXX 7256, 23-year old Kevon Moore of Five Door Koker Dam Land-of-Canaan, East Bank Demerara was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Guyana Police Force said Mr. Moore has admitted that he was speeding at the time of the mishap. “Enquiries disclosed from the driver of the minibus states that they were returning from the seawalls proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the said road at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle which turned turtle several times and came to a stop facing in a south-eastern direction,” police said.

Those admitted at the Georgetown Hospital are 18-year old Sabrina Corlette of Lot 186 Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara ( she is suffering from an open fracture dislocation to right ankle and head injuries), 18-year old Seth Abrams of Lot 66 Schoonord, West Coast Demerara (suffering from deep abrasion injuries to the right leg), 17-year old Edgar Dublin of Land of Canaan( suffering from abrasion to the shoulders and back).

they are all stable.

Police added that Johnny Persaud 17 years of Lot 108 Old Road Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara ( suffering from head injuries and chest contusion) and 16-year old Michael James of Lot 29 Koker Dam Land Of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (suffering from head injuries) are both listed as critical.

Police said those treated and sent away are 23-year old Jessie Wishart of Lot 43 Old Road Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara; 20-year old Joel Wishart, 18-year old Odarry Gonsalves of Lot 192 Old Road Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, 18-year old Valencia George of Lot 80 Land Of Canaan, East Bank Demerara, and 17-year old Shane Argyle of Koker Dam Land Of Canaan, East Bank Demerara.