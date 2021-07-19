Corentyne woman, teenage girl robbed of jewellery

Last Updated on Monday, 19 July 2021, 13:08 by Denis Chabrol

A 47-year old woman and a 16-year old girl were Sunday night robbed of several pieces of gold jewellery worth $420,000 by three men who invaded their home at Number 55 Village, Corentyne.

The Guyana Police Force says during the incident at about 11 PM Sunday, two of the perpetrators were armed with handguns and the other was wielding a cutlass.

The victims told police that they were in front of their yard sitting with their relatives and two neighbors barbecuing chicken when they were confronted by the suspects.

One of the suspects pointed a cutlass in the direction of one of the victims, and told her not to move after which he relieved her of the articles mentioned, police said.

Investigators were also informed that another suspect pointed a handgun at another victim while relieving her of her valuables as another suspect operated as a lookout.

“The entire incident lasted about ten minutes, after which the suspects made good their escape on foot,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The items reported stolen are a gold chain with a pendant marked Britney valued $ 90,000; one gold cricket bangle with name Britney valued $150,000; one gold bangle valued $40,000 and one pair of gold bangles valued $140,000.